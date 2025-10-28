Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 883 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EMN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.9%

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.29. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.