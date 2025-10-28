Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,219 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $211.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $211.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

