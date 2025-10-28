Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,965 Shares of BARINGS BDC, INC. $BBDC

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its stake in BARINGS BDC, INC. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in BARINGS BDC were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BARINGS BDC by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 70,691 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BARINGS BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BARINGS BDC by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 262,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BARINGS BDC during the first quarter worth $2,878,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of BARINGS BDC by 19.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BARINGS BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BARINGS BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

BARINGS BDC Stock Performance

NYSE BBDC opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $951.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BARINGS BDC, INC. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

BARINGS BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. BARINGS BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 35.67%.The firm had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BARINGS BDC, INC. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BARINGS BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. BARINGS BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

BARINGS BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

