Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Buys 1,946 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,110 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920,805 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.