AlphaQuest LLC Has $679,000 Stock Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of New York Times by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $330,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,778.80. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,243 shares in the company, valued at $652,543.72. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NYT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of New York Times and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

