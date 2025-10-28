Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 444,106 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of UMC opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics Corporation has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.88 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

