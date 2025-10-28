Analysts Set Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL) Target Price at $55.13

Shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RALGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.1250.

RAL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Ralliant Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE RAL opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ralliant has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.88.

Ralliant (NYSE:RALGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $503.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Ralliant by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralliant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ralliant by 95,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Ralliant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ralliant by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter.

About Ralliant



Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Ralliant (NYSE:RAL)

