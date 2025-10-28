Analysts Set Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL) Target Price at $55.13

Shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.1250.

RAL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ralliant in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ralliant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Get Ralliant alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RAL

Ralliant Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE RAL opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ralliant has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.88.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $503.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.90 million. Ralliant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.600 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Ralliant by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralliant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ralliant by 95,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Ralliant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ralliant by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter.

About Ralliant

(Get Free Report)

Ralliant Corporation is a provider of precision technologies which specializes in designing, developing, manufacturing and servicing precision instruments and engineered products. Ralliant Corporation is based in RALEIGH, N.C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ralliant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralliant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.