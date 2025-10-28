Advisory Alpha LLC Has $16.34 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,039 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.