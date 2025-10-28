Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 62,872 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,872 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $32,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,778,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,082,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,497,000 after acquiring an additional 42,872 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

