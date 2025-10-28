341,659 Shares in CeriBell, Inc. $CBLL Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 341,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,399,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of CeriBell as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in CeriBell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CeriBell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CeriBell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CeriBell by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CeriBell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000.

In related news, CTO Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $139,344.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 167,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,008.16. This represents a 6.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBLL opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $472.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CeriBell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 63.83%.The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.52 million. CeriBell has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CeriBell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

