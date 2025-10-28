Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 270 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 153.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 129.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,059.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $416.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $899.17 and a 200 day moving average of $792.01. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,060.73.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $1.857 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,051.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

