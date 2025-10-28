Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc $EVH

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,980 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Evolent Health worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,927,000. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $137,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 77.0% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 46,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth $185,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

EVH opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $898.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.66. Evolent Health, Inc has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.22.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

