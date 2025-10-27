Brookwood Investment Group LLC Sells 122 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Brookwood Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Baird R W raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.92.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $277.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.62 and a 52 week high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.51 per share, with a total value of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.28, for a total value of $225,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,165.28. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

