Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $484,000 in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $76.68 and a 12 month high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

