Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 46,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 93,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

NYSE PFE opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

