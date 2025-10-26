John Gowing Acquires 51,035 Shares of Gowing Bros. (ASX:GOW) Stock

Gowing Bros. Limited (ASX:GOW – Get Free Report) insider John Gowing acquired 51,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.28 per share, with a total value of A$116,206.70.

Gowing Bros. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $121.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2,811.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25.

Gowing Bros. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 136.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

About Gowing Bros.

Gowing Bros. Limited operates as an investment and wealth management company in Australia. It operates through two divisions, Investment Management and Property Management. The Investment Management segment invests in securities listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in private equity vehicles, as well as loans, including mezzanine finance arrangements.

