Freedom Investment Management Inc. Invests $522,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,663.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.79 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.04.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.