Freedom Investment Management Inc. Sells 53 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Transdigm Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 34 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.07, for a total value of $3,828,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,852. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.98, for a total value of $6,384,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,419 shares in the company, valued at $106,524,394.62. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,232 shares of company stock valued at $27,800,332 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,750.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,730.00 to $1,647.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,564.56.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,359.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,316.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,405.85. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

