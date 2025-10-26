CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $81.95 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 74.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

