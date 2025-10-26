Analysts Issue Forecasts for Patriot Batry FY2027 Earnings

Patriot Batry (TSE:PME – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Patriot Batry in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year.

PME has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark upgraded Patriot Batry to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Patriot Batry to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patriot Batry presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Patriot Batry Trading Up 1.3%

PME opened at C$3.92 on Friday. Patriot Batry has a 12 month low of C$2.09 and a 12 month high of C$4.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.16.

About Patriot Batry

The Corporations investment objective is to provide Shareholders with long-term capital appreciation. The assets of the Corporation are invested in a Portfolio consisting primarily of securities of issuers that are engaged in the production and/or exploration of metal and minerals, with a current focus on gold issuers.

