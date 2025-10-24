Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ERJ Earnings

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.49). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERJ. Bank of America boosted their price target on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research raised Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $52.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 1st quarter worth about $276,246,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,126,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,306 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 654.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the 1st quarter worth about $84,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

