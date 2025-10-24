Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) EVP David Garner Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) EVP David Garner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $52,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 72,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,612.70. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Simmons First National Trading Up 0.2%

SFNC stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Simmons First National Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.26 million. Simmons First National had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 29.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.01%.

SFNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Simmons First National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 197.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 32.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 92.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

