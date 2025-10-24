Brookstone Capital Management Sells 2,800 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $209.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.