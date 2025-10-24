Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

