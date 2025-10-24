DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at about $1,309,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,136,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,728,000 after buying an additional 158,528 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Humana by 104.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Humana from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.58.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $291.14 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.87 and a 52-week high of $315.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.96 EPS. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

