DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 483 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 84.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.11, for a total transaction of $2,249,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 332,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,234,418.89. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 935,000 shares of company stock worth $125,543,790 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $122.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average is $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $6,550,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $154.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.57.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

