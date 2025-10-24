Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November $UNOV

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563,744 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Talon Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 242.3% during the first quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC now owns 966,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,826,000 after purchasing an additional 684,289 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 128,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.30. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

