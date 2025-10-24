Brookstone Capital Management Sells 10,129 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,129 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.03 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.