Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 $TJAN Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 (NYSEARCA:TJAN – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,126 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 in the first quarter valued at $16,214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 during the 1st quarter worth $1,653,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 during the 1st quarter worth $1,574,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 during the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 during the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000.

NYSEARCA:TJAN opened at $27.10 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to January 2027 has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29.

The Innovator 2 Yr to January 2027 (TJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJAN was launched on Dec 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

