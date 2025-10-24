Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Increased to Hold at Wells Fargo & Company

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

