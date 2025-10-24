Ventum Cap Mkts Has Bullish Estimate for JOY Q3 Earnings

JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts increased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of JOY in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Gill now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for JOY’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for JOY’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get JOY alerts:

JOY Price Performance

JOY stock opened at C$3.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$248.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 0.99. JOY has a 1 year low of C$1.26 and a 1 year high of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About JOY

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.