Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $205.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $206.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.62. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

