Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 308,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

