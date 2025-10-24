Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $434,000 Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:FR opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

