LifeWealth Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,126 Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $199.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.83 and a twelve month high of $200.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.73. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

