DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 138,806 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,806 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.28% of Bloom Energy worth $14,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 47.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,552,185. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $211,163.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,292.96. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,193 shares of company stock worth $14,893,710 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 7.6%

BE opened at $101.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,539.61, a PEG ratio of 149.69 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $125.75.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.45%.Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

