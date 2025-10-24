Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,332 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 21.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,259.40. This represents a 60.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Ci Lee sold 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.74, for a total transaction of $542,982.66. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,305.12. This trade represents a 73.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,620 shares of company stock valued at $14,464,056 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $226.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.02. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $264.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.65.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

