Stephens Inc. AR Sells 850 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April $GAPR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.50% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 5.0% during the second quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $29,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.1% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 53.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $102,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1%

GAPR opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $251.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.38.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

