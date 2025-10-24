Stephens Inc. AR Sells 144 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2%

IYF opened at $121.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.04. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $128.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.