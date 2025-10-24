Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 703.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 796.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 438.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Nextracker from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

NXT opened at $90.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.27. Nextracker Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $93.90.

In other news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $391,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 409,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,677,925. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 6,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $392,555.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,229.60. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,385. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

