Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 67 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. jvl associates llc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.27.

NYSE JPM opened at $294.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $303.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.54. The company has a market capitalization of $809.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

