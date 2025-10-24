CAP Partners LLC Sells 552 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

CAP Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FENY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,785,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,052,000. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $27.03.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

