CAP Partners LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF $FLXR

CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in TCW Flexible Income ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 125.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC bought a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $224,000.

FLXR opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

