Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $3.29 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,290,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,097 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $992,231,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,758,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,628 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,708,000 after acquiring an additional 338,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 378,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 31.4%

EZU opened at $62.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.87. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

