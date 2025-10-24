Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Estimate for TMHC Q4 Earnings

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report released on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s FY2026 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $61.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.61. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 5,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $355,587.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,587.74. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $973,746.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 370,475 shares in the company, valued at $26,696,428.50. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,351 shares of company stock worth $4,700,630. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

