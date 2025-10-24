Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 935 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,142,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,606,624,000 after acquiring an additional 364,515 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,002,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,665,106,000 after acquiring an additional 136,970 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,192,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,347,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,147,220,000 after acquiring an additional 999,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

NYSE CP opened at $76.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.