VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF $CFO Shares Sold by Family Capital Management Inc.

Family Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFO. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 60,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,682,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 392,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.5%

CFO stock opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.61. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.