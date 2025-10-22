St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Increases Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $144.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

