D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,041 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $99,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of IJK opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.60.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

