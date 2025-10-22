St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 150 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $88,361,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,276.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,038 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,708.6% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 94,502 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,530,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,467,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $216.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.58. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $202.96 and a 52 week high of $226.73.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.